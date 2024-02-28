Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN) Sets New 52-Week High at $45.68

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.68 and last traded at $45.68, with a volume of 989 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.53.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $122,000.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

