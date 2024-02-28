Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for February 28th (ACCO, AIRC, CHR, CLF, ENFN, EXC, FRPH, GLNG, GRMN, HRZN)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, February 28th:

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $31.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $37.00.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR)

was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have C$2.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$3.15.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $16.50 price target on the stock.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $9.00.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) was downgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $16.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $242.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $199.00.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. BMO Capital Markets currently has $544.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $434.00.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $19.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $17.00.

