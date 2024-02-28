Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD)

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 22,447 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,570% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,344 put options.

Institutional Trading of 3D Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in 3D Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,264,006 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $169,687,000 after acquiring an additional 277,012 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,118,982 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $89,656,000 after purchasing an additional 168,162 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,829,739 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $62,494,000 after purchasing an additional 50,585 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 0.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,796,473 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $96,685,000 after buying an additional 29,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in 3D Systems by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,109,753 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $19,747,000 after buying an additional 216,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on DDD. StockNews.com raised shares of 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on 3D Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock.

3D Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DDD traded down $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,180,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,514. 3D Systems has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 5.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.39 million, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day moving average is $5.18.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

Featured Stories

