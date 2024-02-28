Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.12

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.12 and last traded at $18.07, with a volume of 1292775 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.47.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IOVA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.66.

In other news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.15 per share, with a total value of $2,287,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 320,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,372.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. MHR Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,661,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 15,339,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367,955 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,770,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925,025 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,001,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 374.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,969,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

