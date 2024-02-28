iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($3.73)-($3.30) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($2.49). The company issued revenue guidance of $825-865 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $865.02 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded iRobot from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

iRobot Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iRobot

Shares of IRBT traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.26. 1,414,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,414,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.71. iRobot has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.29 and its 200 day moving average is $31.54.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRobot during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of iRobot in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 3,472.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRobot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iRobot during the second quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

Further Reading

