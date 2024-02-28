iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,236,035 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 1,626,184 shares.The stock last traded at $51.09 and had previously closed at $51.20.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.04.

Get iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1779 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%.

Institutional Trading of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

About iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 167.1% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.