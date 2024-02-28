iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lessened its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 40.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,072 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEF. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 294.3% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEF opened at $93.69 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $100.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.45.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2359 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.