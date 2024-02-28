iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Hits New 52-Week High at $79.29

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $79.29 and last traded at $77.05, with a volume of 94386 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.51.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.918 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94,186.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,850,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,783,000 after buying an additional 12,836,736 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,003,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,818,000 after purchasing an additional 444,668 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,968,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,336,000 after purchasing an additional 169,717 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,809,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,492,000 after purchasing an additional 54,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,200,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,410,000 after purchasing an additional 129,179 shares during the period.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

