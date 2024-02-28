iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Hits New 52-Week High at $79.29

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $79.29 and last traded at $77.05, with a volume of 94386 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.51.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.918 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.
Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF
About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- How to Use Credit Spreads to Make Income from Options
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Cars.com and Carvana Stock Facing Weaker Consumer Sentiment
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Freshpet Stock: Leading the Pack with Solid Earnings Results
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.