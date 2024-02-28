iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $79.29

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $79.29 and last traded at $77.05, with a volume of 94386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.51.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.918 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.
About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
