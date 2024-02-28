iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $79.29

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $79.29 and last traded at $77.05, with a volume of 94386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.51.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.918 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,184,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,235,000 after purchasing an additional 56,016 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 38,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 459,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,752,000 after acquiring an additional 53,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 294,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,334,000 after acquiring an additional 7,285 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.