iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Shares Scheduled to Split on Thursday, March 7th

Shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report) are going to split on Thursday, March 7th. The 5-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 7th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS:IGV opened at $427.73 on Wednesday. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a twelve month low of $123.69 and a twelve month high of $183.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $416.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $379.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 91.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

