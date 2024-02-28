iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, an increase of 8,000.0% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares GNMA Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNMA. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 259.8% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 615.1% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 495.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GNMA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.03. 42,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,785. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $40.33 and a twelve month high of $45.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.73.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1486 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

