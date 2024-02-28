Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Acquires 245 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 172.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRSP traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 582,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,243. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $37.55 and a 1-year high of $91.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.95. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.09% and a negative net margin of 240.84%. The company had revenue of $201.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.41) EPS. CRISPR Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 3253.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRSP shares. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.47.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRISPR Therapeutics

Insider Buying and Selling at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $3,025,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,338,182.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total value of $152,408.71. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 57,371 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,747.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $3,025,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,338,182.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,283 shares of company stock valued at $6,542,607 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.