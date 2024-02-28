Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Buys New Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,782 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,240 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 19,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $2,077,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,253,632. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total value of $100,963.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,898.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 19,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $2,077,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,904 shares in the company, valued at $33,253,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,828 shares of company stock worth $7,345,942 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WYNN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.62.

Wynn Resorts Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:WYNN traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $102.85. 252,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,937,290. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.16. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $81.65 and a 12 month high of $117.86. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.93.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The casino operator reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.76. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 16.72%.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Further Reading

