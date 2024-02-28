Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Decreases Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. decreased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 37.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,228 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,695,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,138,000 after buying an additional 1,216,011 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,440,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,655,000 after buying an additional 2,785,988 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,038,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $516,476,000 after buying an additional 219,094 shares during the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 4,796,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,613,000 after buying an additional 416,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,754,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,563,000 after buying an additional 1,428,280 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.50. The company had a trading volume of 663,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,565,021. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.29. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $87.79 and a 12-month high of $95.59.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

