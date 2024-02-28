Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $131,000 Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENPH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 219.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 8.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total value of $2,928,528.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $376,964.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENPH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Enphase Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.65.

Enphase Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:ENPH traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.49. 614,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,593,158. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.81 and a 200 day moving average of $113.84. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.49 and a twelve month high of $231.42. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.59.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

