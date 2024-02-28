Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Invests $352,000 in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCI. Quarry LP increased its position in Service Co. International by 282.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Service Co. International by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Service Co. International by 227.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SCI shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

NYSE:SCI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.76. 56,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,963. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.07. Service Co. International has a one year low of $52.89 and a one year high of $72.90. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.79.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.95%.

Service Co. International declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP John H. Faulk sold 1,332 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total value of $88,591.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,064.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 16,580 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total transaction of $1,197,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 988,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,359,953. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John H. Faulk sold 1,332 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total value of $88,591.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,064.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

