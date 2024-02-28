Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Purchases 20,110 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 282.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,220 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,110 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOLD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth about $647,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 288.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 90,896 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 67,516 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 97.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,278 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 113,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 17.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,007,571 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $24,620,000 after purchasing an additional 151,763 shares during the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOLD has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

NYSE:GOLD traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,309,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,302,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

