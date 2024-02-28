Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Purchases New Shares in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 43.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $14,367,888.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,386,096. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 0.1 %

TEL stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,175,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.63. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $146.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 20.69%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

