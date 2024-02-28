Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sells 2,124 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,124 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $332,897,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,433,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,241,843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409,771 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Newmont by 103.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,418 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Newmont by 66.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,817,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Newmont by 70.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,305,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,294 shares during the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEM traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.72. 3,099,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,450,410. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of -12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.52. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $52.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Newmont’s payout ratio is -67.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $226,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,396.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities reduced their target price on Newmont from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.62.

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

