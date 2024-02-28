Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sells 21,719 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. decreased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,836 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 21,719 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on NSC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $207.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.31.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $254.46. The company had a trading volume of 120,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,985. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $241.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $57.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.09 and a fifty-two week high of $261.37.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 67.33%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

