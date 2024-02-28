Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sells 6,053 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 88.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 816 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,053 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,112,935,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11,089.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,296 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,116 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in S&P Global by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 113,163.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,005,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,889 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.25.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $429.22. The stock had a trading volume of 193,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,478. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $437.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $405.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.18. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $321.14 and a 12-month high of $461.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.23%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

