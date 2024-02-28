Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Takes $180,000 Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,991 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 25,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 9,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 9,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $487,524.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,845.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LITE shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Lumentum from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Lumentum from $49.50 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumentum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

Lumentum Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LITE traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.34. 151,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,617,991. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $65.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.58.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

