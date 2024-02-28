Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Takes Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,227,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,241,000 after acquiring an additional 290,839 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 133.3% in the third quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1,447.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,980,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723,659 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 25.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 104,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after buying an additional 21,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter worth about $13,930,000. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $1,344,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,674 shares in the company, valued at $10,204,348.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $1,344,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,204,348.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,100 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.10. 622,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,473,579. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.19. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $34.12 and a 52-week high of $51.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.84 and a 200 day moving average of $41.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MGM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.57.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

