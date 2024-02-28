Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Takes Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 801 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Money Management lifted its stake in Stryker by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 1,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 938 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 30.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.52.

Stryker stock traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $349.69. 360,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,403,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $321.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $295.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $249.98 and a 52-week high of $357.40.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 38.79%.

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,856,522. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,856,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

