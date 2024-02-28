Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Takes Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 757 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $34,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $436.00 to $438.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $446.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $417.27.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VRTX traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $431.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,828. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $422.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $381.34. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $283.60 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 36.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total transaction of $1,354,013.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,250,727.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total transaction of $150,697.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,755,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,222 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $1,354,013.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,250,727.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,029 shares of company stock valued at $7,989,227 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.