Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.400-3.800 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.3 billion-$2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.3 billion. Itron also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.800-0.900 EPS.

ITRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Itron from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Itron from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Itron from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Itron from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Itron from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.75.

NASDAQ:ITRI traded up $2.27 on Wednesday, reaching $93.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,329. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 43.35, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.87. Itron has a 1-year low of $50.40 and a 1-year high of $94.59.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $577.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.90 million. Itron had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.46%. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Itron will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $28,866.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,321.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $28,866.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,321.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 3,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total value of $292,830.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,869,610.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,790 shares of company stock valued at $807,490 over the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Itron by 115.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,194 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Itron by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Itron during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Itron by 73.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

