J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $206.37.

JBHT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on JBHT

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total value of $282,143.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,529.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total value of $1,008,475.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 82,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,638,714. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total value of $282,143.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,529.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,309 shares of company stock valued at $5,600,306 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 104.8% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth about $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

JBHT opened at $207.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.18. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $163.66 and a 52-week high of $219.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.80.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.40%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.68%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Get Free Report

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.