J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Announces Earnings Results

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.450-9.650 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $9.45-9.65 EPS.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 1.9 %

SJM opened at $122.81 on Wednesday. J. M. Smucker has a 12 month low of $107.33 and a 12 month high of $159.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,046.83, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.68.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -7,066.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SJM. Citigroup began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tarang Amin bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,050. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Tarang Amin acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,990.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of J. M. Smucker

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

