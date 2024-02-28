JAKKS Pacific (JAKK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

JAKKS Pacific Price Performance

Shares of JAKK stock opened at $35.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $360.51 million, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 2.34. JAKKS Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $13.67 and a fifty-two week high of $36.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JAKKS Pacific

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 357.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 4,676.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in JAKKS Pacific during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in JAKKS Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 48.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

