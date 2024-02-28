Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Jamf from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Jamf from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Jamf from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jamf in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Get Jamf alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on JAMF

Jamf Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Jamf

Shares of NASDAQ:JAMF traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,064. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 0.52. Jamf has a 12-month low of $14.83 and a 12-month high of $22.89.

In other news, insider Jason Wudi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $281,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 327,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,149,033.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Linh Lam sold 1,677 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $33,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,943 shares in the company, valued at $3,038,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Wudi sold 15,000 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $281,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 327,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,149,033.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,677 shares of company stock worth $592,290 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAMF. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jamf by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Jamf during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jamf by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Jamf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jamf during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

About Jamf

(Get Free Report)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies that keeps away from risky sites and content; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.