Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) PT Raised to C$32.00

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on JWEL. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$50.00 to C$42.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$43.50 to C$38.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$38.22.

Shares of JWEL traded down C$0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$30.53. The stock had a trading volume of 27,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,927. Jamieson Wellness has a 12 month low of C$22.10 and a 12 month high of C$34.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.69, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$30.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$27.93.

In other Jamieson Wellness news, Director Louis Aronne sold 17,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.13, for a total value of C$525,104.90. In other Jamieson Wellness news, Senior Officer John Doherty sold 33,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.30, for a total transaction of C$1,013,036.40. Also, Director Louis Aronne sold 17,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.13, for a total value of C$525,104.90. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products including vitamins, herbal and mineral nutritional supplements for humans in Canada, the United States of America, and internationally. It operates through Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners segments.

