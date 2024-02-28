Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,069 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $547,000. Aviva PLC increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 40,005 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 18,628 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,130 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $872,164,000 after purchasing an additional 57,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $49,735.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,531.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JAZZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $170.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.90.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $132.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $111.25 and a 12 month high of $147.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 150.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.62.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

