Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI)

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.67% from the company’s previous close.

Drilling Tools International Stock Performance

Drilling Tools International stock opened at $2.98 on Monday. Drilling Tools International has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $10.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.54.

Get Drilling Tools International alerts:

Institutional Trading of Drilling Tools International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Drilling Tools International during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Drilling Tools International during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Drilling Tools International during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Kim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Drilling Tools International during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Drilling Tools International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000.

Drilling Tools International Company Profile

Drilling Tools International Corp. provides oilfield equipment and services to oil and natural gas sectors in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers downhole desander and filters; non-mag and steel drill collars; tubulars; flapper plugs; and well bore conditioning and fraction reduction technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Drilling Tools International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drilling Tools International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.