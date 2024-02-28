John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Holdings Cut by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,133 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 0.30% of John Bean Technologies worth $10,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JBT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 91.0% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 10,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 12.9% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 18,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 16.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the third quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

NYSE:JBT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $101.79. 16,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,118. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.31. John Bean Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $89.96 and a twelve month high of $125.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $444.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.81 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 33.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 2.12%.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments: FoodTech and AeroTech. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, foaming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and inspection.

