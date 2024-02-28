Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Issues Earnings Results

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.53, Briefing.com reports. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.49. 35,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,708. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 1.43. Jones Lang LaSalle has a twelve month low of $119.46 and a twelve month high of $193.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.93.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JLL. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 126.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $173.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.14.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

