JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY) Shares Bought by Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Free Report) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,707 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank owned about 0.16% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $127,084,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,154,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $11,364,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $10,970,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $8,376,000.

Shares of BBHY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.83. 26,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.87 and a 200-day moving average of $44.78.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BBHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund seeks to track a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to high-yield, USD-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund invests in securities with maturities of at least 18 months.

