Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Shares Down 3.9%

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) were down 3.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $296.06 and last traded at $307.77. Approximately 569,240 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 882,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $320.25.

KRTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs cut Karuna Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright cut Karuna Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Karuna Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.92.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $312.33 and a 200-day moving average of $227.16.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($3.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.36). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.22) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.13, for a total transaction of $1,580,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,008,749.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total value of $2,023,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,315,675.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.13, for a total value of $1,580,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,150 shares in the company, valued at $13,008,749.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $8,356,500. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Ltd. CA acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,216,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,992,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,784,000 after purchasing an additional 602,942 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,826,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,842,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 598.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares during the period.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

