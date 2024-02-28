KE (NYSE:BEKE) Stock Price Down 2.9%

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.68 and last traded at $13.73. Approximately 1,611,649 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 6,848,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.14.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded KE from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.21. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of -0.74.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its stake in KE by 35.0% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in KE by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in KE by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 206,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in KE by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in KE by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

