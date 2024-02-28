Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at William Blair in a report released on Wednesday, RTT News reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Klaviyo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Klaviyo from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Klaviyo in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Klaviyo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.46.

Shares of KVYO stock opened at $27.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.49. Klaviyo has a 52 week low of $23.93 and a 52 week high of $39.47.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KVYO. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Klaviyo during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Klaviyo during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Klaviyo by 20,305.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in Klaviyo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000.

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company that provides a software-as-a-service platform to enable its customers to send the right messages at the right time across email, short message service (SMS), and push notifications. The company offers Klaviyo, a marketing automation platform that sends personalized and targeted messages.

