Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Shares Gap Down to $29.08

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.08, but opened at $27.70. Klaviyo shares last traded at $26.72, with a volume of 613,553 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on KVYO. Loop Capital began coverage on Klaviyo in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Klaviyo from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Klaviyo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.46.

Get Klaviyo alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KVYO

Klaviyo Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Klaviyo

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 1,378.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 68,917 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,103,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,441,000 after buying an additional 659,279 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,323,000. Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,014,000. Finally, Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd bought a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $694,000.

Klaviyo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company that provides a software-as-a-service platform to enable its customers to send the right messages at the right time across email, short message service (SMS), and push notifications. The company offers Klaviyo, a marketing automation platform that sends personalized and targeted messages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Klaviyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klaviyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.