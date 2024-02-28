KOK (KOK) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $3.79 Million

KOK (KOK) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. KOK has a market cap of $3.79 million and approximately $392,041.96 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, KOK has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One KOK token can now be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00014786 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00016499 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,284.73 or 0.99597419 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001205 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 421,984.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $106.38 or 0.00172891 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00008116 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About KOK

KOK is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00754118 USD and is up 1.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $401,387.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

