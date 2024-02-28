Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.40.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KTB. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Kontoor Brands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays upgraded Kontoor Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Edward Jones downgraded Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

NYSE:KTB opened at $63.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Kontoor Brands has a twelve month low of $37.10 and a twelve month high of $64.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 53.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,294,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,379,000 after purchasing an additional 153,205 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,426,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,195,000 after acquiring an additional 20,964 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,866,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,796,000 after acquiring an additional 117,815 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,079,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,531,000 after purchasing an additional 13,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,602,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,054,000 after purchasing an additional 601,646 shares in the last quarter.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

