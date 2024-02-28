Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of approx $0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29. Kontoor Brands also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.650-4.750 EPS.
Kontoor Brands Stock Performance
NYSE KTB opened at $63.45 on Wednesday. Kontoor Brands has a 1 year low of $37.10 and a 1 year high of $64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.57.
Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.19%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kontoor Brands
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 195.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the third quarter worth about $123,000.
Kontoor Brands Company Profile
Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.
