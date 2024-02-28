Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Given “Outperform” Rating at Barrington Research

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $64.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.72% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th.

Koppers stock traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.79. The stock had a trading volume of 88,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,536. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.87. Koppers has a 52-week low of $28.45 and a 52-week high of $56.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

In other Koppers news, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 7,000 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $344,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,421 shares in the company, valued at $14,604,662.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $49,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,336.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $344,890.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 296,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,604,662.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,227 shares of company stock worth $3,522,762. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KOP. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Koppers by 9.4% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,126,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,528,000 after acquiring an additional 181,916 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Koppers by 225.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 221,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 153,118 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Koppers by 29.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 462,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,303,000 after acquiring an additional 104,590 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Koppers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,106,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Koppers by 326.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 123,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after acquiring an additional 94,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings.

