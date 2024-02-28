Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.83) Per Share (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Kymera Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.83) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kymera Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.08) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.88) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.83) EPS.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.19. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 187.00% and a negative return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. Kymera Therapeutics’s revenue was up 197.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Performance

KYMR opened at $43.57 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.46. Kymera Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $45.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 2.23.

Insider Transactions at Kymera Therapeutics

In related news, insider Ellen Chiniara sold 3,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $74,401.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,205 shares in the company, valued at $772,348.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ellen Chiniara sold 3,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $74,401.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,348.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 4,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $171,234.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,817 shares of company stock valued at $2,183,999 over the last three months. Company insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

