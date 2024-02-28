Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Position Lifted by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 148.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,722 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP now owns 112,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,386,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1,052.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 11.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.9% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 63,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,994,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $7,703,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,280,668. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $7,703,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,280,668. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $678,037.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,920,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,023 shares of company stock valued at $18,226,562. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $793.27.

LRCX stock opened at $924.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $121.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.50. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $467.02 and a 12 month high of $955.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $827.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $721.88.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

