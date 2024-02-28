Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) PT Raised to C$173.00

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$167.00 to C$173.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 14.93% from the stock’s current price.

Lassonde Industries Trading Down 1.2 %

TSE LAS.A traded down C$1.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$150.52. 171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$144.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$137.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.06. Lassonde Industries has a 52 week low of C$95.59 and a 52 week high of C$159.30. The stock has a market cap of C$462.10 million, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of -0.19.

Lassonde Industries Company Profile

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

