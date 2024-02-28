LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.60-1.71 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $209.7-214.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $209.29 million. LeMaitre Vascular also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.600-1.710 EPS.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Performance

NASDAQ LMAT traded up $7.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,480. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 56.18, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.86. LeMaitre Vascular has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.26.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $48.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LMAT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 22,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $1,212,912.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,269,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,504,829.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 24,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total value of $1,360,582.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,312,857 shares in the company, valued at $126,536,406.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 22,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $1,212,912.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,269,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,504,829.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LeMaitre Vascular

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 380.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

