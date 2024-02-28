LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.360-0.410 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $50.5 million-$52.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.2 million. LeMaitre Vascular also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.600-1.710 EPS.

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $62.11 on Wednesday. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $68.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 51.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.26.

LMAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.60.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 22,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $1,212,912.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,269,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,504,829.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 22,288 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $1,212,912.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,269,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,504,829.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 24,869 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total value of $1,360,582.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,312,857 shares in the company, valued at $126,536,406.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMAT. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 380.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 1st quarter worth $175,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

