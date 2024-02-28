Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) PT Raised to $14.00

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 10.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LMND. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lemonade in a report on Friday, December 1st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Lemonade in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lemonade presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.71.

NYSE LMND traded down $6.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,928,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,049. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.19. Lemonade has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $24.81.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $115.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.71 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 32.41% and a negative net margin of 64.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.93) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lemonade will post -3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Lemonade by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Lemonade by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 535,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,641,000 after buying an additional 5,590 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 282.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 60,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,198,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,847,000 after purchasing an additional 190,226 shares during the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, car, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

